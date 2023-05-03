Kollywood’s Senior Actor Manobala Passes Away At The Age Of 69

Senior actor Manobala passed away a few hours ago in Chennai. He breathed his last at the age of 69 in Apollo hospital, Chennai. According to the sources, he was suffering from a liver-related disease from the past two weeks and succumbed to this disease. He was last seen in Tamil films 'Kondraal Paavam' & 'Ghosty' and is all known for his perfect comedy timing.



His funeral will be held today evening and he is survived by wife, Usha, and son, Harish. He acted in almost 450 movies and had a career span of 35 years. His mortal remains will be placed at his residence in LV Prasad road, Saligramam in Chennai.

Actor-director GM Kumar was the first to share this sad news on social media…

Manobala Sir passed away😪😪😪 — G.M. Kumar (@gmkhighness) May 3, 2023

Manobala made his debut in 1979 with Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal and acted in many Kollywood, Tollywood and other South Indian language movies.

He also made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai in 1982 and helmed almost 25 movies like Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor and Paarambariyam.

Apart from movies, he also directed a few daily soaps and also produced a few of them. He also participated in Cooku With Comali in 2022 show.