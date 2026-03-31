Koratala Siva launches ‘Pattuko Baba’ song from ‘Pithapuramlo… Ala Modalaindi’

The upcoming Telugu film Pithapuramlo… Ala Modalaindi, directed by Mahesh Chandra, is gearing up for its theatrical release this April. The film features a diverse ensemble cast including Rajendra Prasad, Prudhviraj, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, Annapurnamma, Sunny Akhil, Virat, Sai Praneeth, Sreelu, Prathyusha, and Rehana in key roles.

The film is produced by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and F. M. Murali under the Mahesh Chandra Cinema Team banner. Recently, noted filmmaker Koratala Siva unveiled the second song titled Pattuko Baba, written by Sriram Tapasvi, and extended his best wishes to the team.

Speaking at the launch, Koratala Siva recalled his association with veteran director Chandra Mahesh during the making of the blockbuster film Preyasi Rave, where he worked as a writing assistant. He said the new film addresses important themes such as relationships, mutual understanding, and the communication gap between the younger generation and their parents—topics that are highly relevant today. He expressed confidence that the film will evoke strong emotional responses from audiences, much like Preyasi Rave did.

Director Mahesh Chandra revealed that the trailer has already received an encouraging response and confirmed that the film’s production is complete, including the final print. He also thanked industry personalities such as V. V. Vinayak and members of the Preyasi Rave team for supporting the film’s promotional activities.

With its family-centric storyline and experienced cast, Pithapuramlo… Ala Modalaindi is expected to connect with audiences when it releases in theatres this April.