Kriti Sanon opts for bike ride to beat Mumbai traffic after shoot

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon recently surprised fans by choosing a bike ride over travelling in a luxury car as she made her way home after finishing a shoot in Mumbai. The actress shared a glimpse of the unusual commute on social media, revealing how she avoided the city’s notorious traffic in a simple yet practical way.

Kriti posted a short video showing herself seated on a scooty or bike while travelling through busy city roads after pack-up. Wearing a helmet and a black face mask, the actress appeared to be taking precautions to avoid being recognised by fans and passersby during the late-night ride. The clip captured her enjoying the cool breeze and relaxed commute after what appeared to be a long day of shooting.

While the video showed Kriti comfortably riding through the traffic, it remained unclear who was driving the vehicle or whether the actress had used a transport service or accepted a lift from a friend. Sharing the moment with her followers, she captioned the post, “My favourite way of ditching the traffic post shoot!”

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. Over the years, she established herself as a versatile performer with successful films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

She was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein opposite Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. The actress reportedly received appreciation and accolades for her performance in the film.

Looking ahead, Kriti will next appear in Cocktail 2 alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The project is being directed by Homi Adajania.

Recently, Kriti also attended the wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad, where the two actresses were seen sharing warm moments. Photos posted online showed them hugging, laughing and posing together during the celebration.