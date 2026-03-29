Kriti Sanon Reacts Sharply to Repeated Questions About Marriage, Says ‘There’s More to Life’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon appeared visibly irritated when once again confronted with questions about her marriage during a recent media interaction. The actress, known for her candid nature, did not hold back as she addressed the recurring curiosity surrounding her personal life.

During the interaction, Kriti was asked about her plans to settle down, a topic that has frequently followed her in public appearances. Responding with a hint of frustration, she emphasised that life is not solely centred around marriage and urged people to broaden their perspective.

The actress pointed out that such questions are often disproportionately directed at women, highlighting the need for a shift in mindset. She maintained that while marriage is an important aspect of life for many, it should not define an individual’s entire journey or achievements.

Kriti further expressed that she is currently focused on her career and personal growth, and prefers to let life unfold naturally rather than succumbing to societal expectations. Her response struck a chord with many, especially those who believe in prioritising independence and self-fulfilment.

On the professional front, Kriti continues to stay busy with multiple projects, cementing her position as one of the leading actors in the industry.