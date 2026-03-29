Kriti Sanon to showcase bold new avatar in ‘Cocktail 2’

Actress Kriti Sanon is gearing up to surprise audiences with a striking new role in Cocktail 2. The actress revealed that this film will see her in one of her boldest and most glamorous avatars to date, promising a performance that breaks away from her usual on-screen image.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in key roles, adding to the project’s strong star appeal. Interestingly, Kriti and Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space as partners, a dynamic that is expected to bring a fresh and intriguing layer to the narrative. Reports suggest that the film includes several bold and intense moments between the two female leads, which are likely to be a major talking point.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is said to push boundaries with its contemporary theme and edgy storytelling style. Known for his unique cinematic approach, Adajania is expected to deliver a film that blends style, emotion, and bold narratives.

With its unconventional pairing and daring storyline, Cocktail 2 has already begun generating significant buzz among fans. Kriti Sanon’s transformation into a more fearless and experimental character is seen as one of the film’s biggest highlights, raising expectations for what promises to be a refreshing and bold cinematic experience.