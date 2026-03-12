Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tie the knot in intimate Mumbai ceremony

Mumbai: Actress Kritika Kamra and actor-host Gaurav Kapur have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at their home in Mumbai. The couple celebrated the occasion with close family members and a small circle of friends in a warm and personal setting.

The wedding was organised around a theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues, creating an elegant and meaningful atmosphere. Instead of a large traditional celebration, the couple opted for a registrar wedding at home, choosing a simple yet heartfelt way to mark the beginning of their new journey together.

In a joint statement, Kritika and Gaurav expressed their happiness about celebrating the special moment with their loved ones. The couple said they had always believed that life’s most meaningful moments are those shared with family and close friends, and they felt grateful to begin this new chapter surrounded by the people who matter most.

For the ceremony, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree that had been specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. The saree was created by her own brand, which focuses on preserving the traditional dyeing art of Chanderi silk while supporting women artisans from the region. Gaurav complemented the evening’s warm aesthetic by wearing an elegant ivory and gold traditional outfit designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds briefly met members of the media gathered outside the venue. While posing for photographs, Gaurav jokingly remarked that although their lives matched perfectly, their camera looks often did not, drawing laughter from those present.

The celebrations were attended by several close friends from the entertainment industry as well as members of the sports fraternity, who joined the families in celebrating the couple’s special day.

The evening festivities were held across the couple’s Bandra residence and terrace. Later, they hosted a sundowner gathering overlooking the Mumbai skyline, where guests enjoyed the warm golden light, music and relaxed conversations while celebrating the newlyweds.

The wedding festivities are set to continue with a larger celebration hosted by the couple on March 12.