Kubbra Sait questions social media blame for body image pressures

Mumbai: Kubbra Sait spoke out about unrealistic body standards in the age of social media, saying that insecurity stems from within rather than the platforms themselves.

During an interaction, the actress addressed growing concerns around appearance-related pressure in the entertainment industry. She said that while social media often gets blamed, the deeper issue lies in individuals questioning their own self-worth. According to Sait, a strong sense of self-belief can shield individuals from external pressures.

Sharing her personal approach, she stated that she chooses not to alter her appearance beyond basic fitness, emphasising that such decisions remain a matter of individual choice. She added that people should refrain from judging others and instead focus on their own lives, noting that both security and insecurity originate internally.

Reflecting on her acting journey, Sait said that growth begins with opportunity and the determination to make the most of it. She highlighted consistency, discipline and enthusiasm as key factors that had guided her career since entering the industry.

The actress revealed that moving to Mumbai marked a turning point in her life, as she became certain about pursuing acting. Before that, she had a well-paying job abroad but questioned her own happiness despite professional success.

Sait said that her journey began to make sense once she followed her passion, adding that working consistently in something meaningful allowed her to grow step by step. She also credited her collaborators for inspiring and encouraging her, expressing gratitude for achievements that exceeded her expectations.