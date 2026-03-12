‘Kumbh Beauty’ Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala after seeking police protection

Thiruvananthapuram: Viral ‘Kumbh beauty’ Monalisa Bhosle married her boyfriend Farman Khan at a temple in Poovar, a coastal suburb of Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday evening after approaching the police earlier in the day seeking protection from alleged family pressure.

The simple ceremony was held around 5.45 p.m., bringing an end to a tense day that began when the couple reached the Thampanoor Police Station requesting safety. Monalisa had reportedly alleged that her family was attempting to forcibly take her back home and compel her to marry a relative.

The wedding took place in the presence of several people, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary M. V. Govindan. Shortly before the ceremony, Kerala’s Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who hails from the locality near the temple, said the development reflected the inclusive spirit of the state.

“This is the real Kerala story where people of different backgrounds can live happily and peacefully,” he remarked.

Monalisa had gained widespread attention on social media during the Maha Kumbh Mela, where her pictures and videos went viral, earning her the nickname ‘Kumbh beauty’. She had recently been in Kerala for the shooting of a film marking her entry into the cinema industry.

The film shoot had been underway in coastal areas around Vizhinjam and Poovar when the dispute with her family surfaced.

According to police sources, Monalisa and Farman had been in a relationship for about 18 months after connecting through Facebook. However, their interfaith relationship reportedly faced strong opposition from the woman’s family.

Monalisa, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and Farman Khan from Maharashtra had chosen Kerala as the place to marry as they expected stronger resistance in other parts of the country.

After receiving the complaint, police summoned Monalisa’s father, Jai Singh Bhosle, and clarified that since she had attained the age of 18, she had the legal right to choose her partner and decide where she wished to live.

By evening, what had begun as a plea for police protection ended with a quiet wedding by the sea, turning a day of anxiety and family conflict into a moment marking the couple’s new beginning.