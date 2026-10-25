Kunickaa Sadanand reacts to Diljit Dosanjh concert row: ‘There is a security problem in our country’

Mumbai: Actress Kunickaa Sadanand has reacted to the controversy surrounding Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert, saying security concerns in the country cannot be ignored.

Her remarks came amid reports that Delhi Police had granted permission for Diljit’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, a day after reportedly refusing clearance over security concerns. Speaking to IANS, Kunickaa said security issues had become a concern, pointing to incidents of violence involving celebrities.

“Well, there is a security problem in our country. As you can see, every day some or the other celebrity is shot, attempted murder, assassinated. So, due to security reasons, it got cancelled,” she said.

The actress added that she was unsure whether the decision to cancel the concert was taken by Diljit or the government. “I don't know if Diljit did it or the government did it. If the government didn't do it, it means they don't know how to control and keep law and order in the country. Our citizens are safe here,” she added.

The concert, scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission citing security concerns. However, the police later granted clearance following discussions with the organizers and a review of the safety arrangements.

BookMyShow Live clarified that the concert had not been cancelled at any point. The clearance was temporarily kept on hold while officials assessed the proposed security arrangements. “We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensuring a good experience for attendees as well as local commuters,” the organizers said in a statement.

In a letter dated October 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal had declined permission for the concert, referring to specific threat-related intelligence and the police’s security and law-and-order responsibilities during the festive period. However, the authorities did not disclose details of the alleged threats.

The Delhi concert will mark the beginning of the India leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour. The singer is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, and Lucknow on December 5.



