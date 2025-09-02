Lady Gaga’s New Role in Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 Revealed

Netflix just dropped news that Lady Gaga is gonna be in Wednesday Season 2 as some mysterious teacher, Rosaline Rotwood, at Nevermore Academy.

The first pic shows her in a white dress with long white hair, and she’s got Thing — that creepy Addams hand — chillin’ on her shoulder.

Her character’s gonna cross paths with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega.

Plus, Lady Gaga’s new song The Dead Dance will be in the show too.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 came out on August 6, and Part 2’s dropping September 3.

Netflix also said they’re making a Season 3.