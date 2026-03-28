Lakshmi Manchu leads ‘Teach For Change’ fundraiser, uniting stars for education

In a significant celebration of philanthropy and purpose, Premier Energies has come on board to present the Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2026, spearheaded by actor, producer, and social entrepreneur Lakshmi Manchu. The prestigious event is set to take place at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, bringing together influential personalities from the entertainment and corporate sectors for a noble cause.

The fundraiser aims to support and enhance the quality of education in government schools, focusing on bridging critical learning gaps among children from underserved communities. Through its consistent efforts, Teach For Change continues to champion equal access to education and empower young minds with better opportunities.

One of the major highlights of the evening will be a grand fashion showcase featuring 42 well-known actors walking the ramp. This symbolic gesture represents unity and shared responsibility towards driving social change. The active participation of celebrities reflects the growing commitment within the film industry to contribute meaningfully to society.

Speaking about the initiative, Lakshmi Manchu подчеркed the importance of collective action in transforming the educational landscape. She expressed her gratitude to partners such as Premier Energies and the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre for their continued support in amplifying the impact of the cause.

The event is expected to witness the presence of distinguished guests, including industry leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists, all joining hands to advocate for accessible and quality education for every child.

With inspiring collaborations and strong participation, the Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2026 promises to be an impactful evening dedicated to compassion, awareness, and lasting change.

Founded by Lakshmi Manchu, Teach For Change is a non-profit organization committed to improving learning experiences in government schools through innovative programs, infrastructure development, and community engagement initiatives.