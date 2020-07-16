Latest Bhojpuri Song 'Ghume Baurahwa' By Premi Yadav

Folk songs always hold a special place in music lover's hearts… Thus the peppy Bhojpuri songs are creating a buzz on the internet!!! Going with folk-style aura and desi drama, these dance numbers are becoming popular in no time.

The same thing is happening with the latest Bhojpuri hit song "Ghume Baurahwa…". This song is stealing the hearts of netizens with an addition of daily soap drama wife complaining about the husband.

Here is the video of this popular song… Have a look!

This song is crooned by Pramod Premi Yadav and has lyrics and music by Krishna Bedardi. This song is all set amidst the picturesque river backdrop and the director added the daily soap drama to it making the lead actor don the Lord Shivji's attire…

So guys, get grooved to the "Ghume Baurahwa…" song and enjoy the desi style music to the core!!!