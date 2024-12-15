Lavanya Tripathi's Birthday Gift: Title Announcement of Her New Film ‘Sathi Leelavathi’

Actress Lavanya Tripathi, known for her versatile performances, is all set to captivate audiences with her upcoming film, Sathi Leelavathi. The title of the film was unveiled on Sunday, December 15, coinciding with Lavanya’s birthday, making the occasion even more special for her fans and the film’s team.

Directed by Tatineni Satya, who previously helmed movies like Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Shiva Manasulo Shruthi, Sathi Leelavathi promises an intriguing storyline with Lavanya in a unique role. The project is being produced as a joint venture under the banners of Durga Devi Pictures and Trio Studios by Nagamohan Babu M. and Rajesh T.





Renowned composer Mickey J. Meyer will provide the music for the film, adding his signature touch to elevate the cinematic experience. Binendra Menon is onboard as the cinematographer, while Uday Pottipadu will craft the dialogues. The technical team also includes art director Kosanam Vittal and editor Satish Suriya, promising a high-quality production.

Lavanya’s ability to bring depth to her characters has earned her a loyal fan base, and with Sathi Leelavathi, she is poised to deliver yet another memorable performance.