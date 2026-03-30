Leader action trailer promises grand entertainer

The action trailer of talented actor Legend Saravanan’s film 'Leader' has been released, and the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 3.

'Leader' is the latest film starring Legend Saravanan in the lead role. It is being produced on a grand scale by Legend Saravana Stores Productions. The film is directed by R S Durai Senthil Kumar, with Payal Rajput playing the female lead. The movie is all set for a grand theatrical release on April 3.

The teaser released earlier has already received a huge response, and today, the makers unveiled the action trailer. Talking about the trailer, it opens with a massive action sequence set on a train. A powerful dialogue, “In this world, God does not directly help anyone; all good happens through humans, and we must believe in Him,” reflects the protagonist’s mindset and philosophy.

High-voltage action episodes set in a train, port area, and forest showcase the film’s grand scale and production values. The trailer also presents glimpses of the main characters and their reactions. Legend Saravanan impresses with his performance in the large-scale action sequences.

The emotional moment between a father and daughter at the end of the trailer is heart-touching. With a mix of intense action, sentiment, and commercial elements, the trailer indicates that 'Leader' is set to entertain audiences in theatres.