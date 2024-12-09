Legal Trouble for Amaran: Student Demands ₹1.1 Crore Over Misused Phone Number

The producers of the film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, have responded to a legal notice filed by a Chennai engineering student, VV Vaageesan, after a phone number shown in the movie turned out to be his. Following the release of the movie on October 31, the filmmakers have now blurred the phone number in question across all platforms, including Netflix and YouTube.

The incident came to light when Vaageesan began receiving a large number of phone calls after a scene from the song Hey Minnale depicted Sai Pallavi’s character, Indu, handing a chit to Mukund, played by Sivakarthikeyan, with a phone number written on it. The number shown belonged to Vaageesan, whose daily life was disrupted as fans mistakenly contacted him, believing they could reach Sai Pallavi.

Vaageesan was celebrating Diwali with his family when the calls started pouring in. Initially unaware of the source, he later discovered that his number had been displayed in the film. He described the situation as highly distressing, citing difficulties in managing his finances and personal accounts, as the number was linked to critical documents such as his Aadhaar and bank details.

In his legal notice, Vaageesan demanded Rs 1.1 crore in damages, citing mental anguish and the inconvenience caused by the misuse of his phone number. He also requested immediate removal of the number from all versions of the film.

Responding to the controversy, the filmmakers confirmed that the phone number has been blurred in all available formats. This change applies to the version of the movie on Netflix and the music video for Hey Minnale on YouTube.

Amaran is based on the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The film tells the story of Major Mukund, a brave soldier who lost his life in a counterterrorism operation and was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. Since its release, Amaran has grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office.