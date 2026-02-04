Lisa Ray praises Pamela Anderson for ‘dismantling the male gaze in real time’

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Ray has spoken candidly about redefining the idea of a “beach body” in her 50s, describing it as a deeply personal and liberating journey rooted in self-acceptance. Drawing inspiration from Hollywood star Pamela Anderson, Lisa praised her for consciously reclaiming her identity and challenging the male gaze.

Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a series of beachside photographs along with a reflective note on how perceptions of beauty have evolved for her over the years. She recalled a time when beach beauty was defined by rigid expectations, including red swimsuits, red lipstick and the pressure to look flawless—an image that also shaped her early career.

“Unfiltered. Unapologetic. On the beach in my 50s. There was a time when a beach body meant a red swimsuit, red lipstick—that 1991 Gladrags cover that became its own moment—and the quiet pressure to be perfect. I built a career in that image. I don’t disown it—but I don’t live there anymore,” Lisa wrote.

She added that with time, freedom has become more meaningful than external approval. According to the actress, embracing a body that has lived, healed and changed has brought a sense of peace that impossible beauty standards never could.

Reflecting on Pamela Anderson’s journey, Lisa drew parallels between their experiences. She praised Pamela, once seen as the ultimate red-swimsuit fantasy, for deliberately dismantling the male gaze and reclaiming her sense of self on her own terms.

“I think of Pamela Anderson—once the ultimate red-swimsuit fantasy—now dismantling the male gaze with intention and reclaiming herself in real time,” she noted.

Lisa also spoke about choosing authenticity over glamour in certain spaces, saying that while makeup and styling can be enjoyable for appearances, the beach is where she prefers to be her most natural self.

“Yes, I wear makeup for my reels and appearances. Glam can be fun. But on a beach? Catch me in my most natural form—salt on my skin, lines on my face, stories everywhere,” she shared.

The actress did not shy away from addressing ageing and skin changes, admitting that sunscreen was rarely prioritised in the 1990s and that years of sun exposure have left their mark. However, she said she has made peace with it.

“I burned myself to a crisp more times than I can count. Even though that shows up in my skin today, it’s okay. I’m okay,” she wrote, adding that every line and mark carries a story.

Summing up her thoughts, Lisa said that beach beauty in her 50s is no longer about being admired, but about feeling at home in her own skin and life. She described this shift as a quiet revolution, while also offering a practical reminder.

“Beach beauty in my 50s isn’t about being looked at. It’s about feeling at home. In my skin. In my life. That, to me, feels like a quiet revolution. But yes—remember to wear sunscreen,” she concluded.