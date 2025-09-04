Love in Dubai? Samantha’s Viral Reel Adds Fire to Raj Nidimoru Speculation; Raj’s Ex-Wife Shares Cryptic Post

A recent reel from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai vacation has set the internet abuzz yet again. In a fleeting yet captivating moment, she’s seen holding hands with a mystery man—prompting fans to speculate it's none other than filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, reigniting dating rumours that have circulated for months.

The reel, captioned “Dubai for a minute,” went viral instantly. Viewers pointed out how Samantha repeatedly appears happier than usual. Comments like “soft launching her man” and “so happy seeing you smile with your heart again” flooded in.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic social media post about “detachment” mere hours later. The timing amplified curiosity, even as neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed or denied the buzz.

Samantha and Raj’s long-standing professional collaborations include ‘The Family Man 2’ and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, and the upcoming ‘Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom’, these ventures have already set the stage for relationship speculation. The recent reel is simply the latest spark in the ongoing saga.