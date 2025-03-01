‘MAD Square’ Promises 10x the Fun of ‘MAD’: Director Kalyan Shankar

The highly anticipated 'MAD Square,' boasting a vibrant and talented young cast, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on March 29. With filming wrapped and post-production in full swing, the team shared their enthusiasm at a press meet in Hyderabad. Producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Harika Suryadevara, Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo, Director Kalyan Shankar, and actors Ram Nithin, Sangeet Sobhan, and Narne Nithin expressed unwavering confidence in the film’s blockbuster appeal.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, “We’ve crafted an exceptional film, and we’re hopeful it’ll strike a chord with all of you. Get ready for two hours of pure, hearty laughter—bring your friends and join us for an unforgettable joyride.”

Harika Suryadevara, producer, added, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to the teaser. 'MAD Square' carries huge expectations, and we are committed to not only meeting but exceeding them. True to its title, this film will be a mad square.”

Music Director Bheems Ceciroleo stated, “I’m confident that 'MAD Square' is going to be a massive blockbuster. The energy of the film is unmatched, and it’s poised to take the careers for all three leads to new heights.”

Actor Ram Nithin, reflecting on his journey, shared, “I’m forever grateful to the audience for the love they showed my previous film, 'MAD.' I owe this opportunity to my director and producers, and I’m thrilled to be part of 'MAD Square.'”

Director Kalyan Shankar promised a larger-than-life experience, stating, “I assure you, 'MAD Square' is 10 times the fun of 'MAD.' I’m confident that when the audience watches it on March 29, they’ll agree.”

Actor Sangeet Sobhan teased, “What you saw in the teaser is just 1% of what’s in store. 'MAD Square' doubles the entertainment quotient, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.”

Rounding off the enthusiasm, Narne Nithin said, “‘MAD Square' is a full-length laugh riot. I swear the audience won’t be able to stay seated—it’s that entertaining!”

With its high-energy vibe, stellar cast, and promise of non-stop entertainment, 'MAD Square' is gearing up to take audiences by storm on its grand release date, March 29.