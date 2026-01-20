Madras High Court Takes Up CBFC Appeal on Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

Prior to that, on the 9th of January on the 9th of January, a single judge had directed the CBFC to promptly confirm the film. But the division bench held in the same day and placed the certification in limbo.

The matter was also heard by an Supreme Court, in which the producer, KVN Productions and KVN Productions, fought the stay. The Court did not decide to intervene, pointing out the Madras High Court was already scheduled to consider an appeal the 20th of January. The latest updates on the proceedings will be posted through this site.

In a similar event in a related development, it was reported that the Supreme Court recently considered an application for a Special Leave Petition, which concerns the interim status-quo decision issued from the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioners informed that the Madras High Court hearing live to end the interim order been in process from the beginning of January in 2025. It was noted by the Supreme Court observed that under Article 226(3) that once an application is made in the first place, an application must be heard by the High Court is required to make a decision within the specified two-week timeframe. In the event that the High Court fails act within that time the interim decision to be vacated is automatically declared invalid.