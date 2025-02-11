Maharashtra Police Files FIR Against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

The Maharashtra police have filed an FIR against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina in connection with the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy. The duo, along with other participants, has been accused of broadcasting obscene content on the show, which has sparked significant backlash. This marks the second FIR against the pair, with Assam police having filed a complaint earlier this week.

The Maharashtra police FIR includes charges under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to the transmission of obscene material in electronic form, along with other sections. This legal case is the latest development in the ongoing India’s Got Latent row, following widespread criticism over the content aired during the show.

Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector-General of Police, confirmed that 30 individuals, including the artists, judges, hosts, and participants from all six episodes of India’s Got Latent, are now facing legal action. “We registered a case against 30 individuals on Monday evening, and summons will be issued to all involved to join the police investigation,” Yadav stated.

Earlier this week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the registration of a police complaint against Allahbadia, Raina, and others involved in the show. This police complaint came after the India’s Got Latent controversy gained widespread attention on social media and news platforms.

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chairperson, Rupali Chakankar, also commented on the issue. “We received a formal complaint and have instructed the police to stop the show’s telecast. Immediate legal action will be taken according to Indian laws, and a report will be submitted to the Commission,” Chakankar said.

In response to the summons, lawyers representing artists like Ashish Chanchalani and others visited the Khar police station on Tuesday evening to address the charges.

This legal escalation is part of the wider India’s Got Latent backlash, which has also led to a Ranveer Allahbadia YouTube controversy and a Samay Raina stand-up row. The controversy has sparked significant debate about the boundaries of humor and what constitutes obscenity in Indian media, raising critical questions about freedom of expression and responsibility in the entertainment industry.