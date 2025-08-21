Live
Mahavatar Narsimha Day 27: Box Office Roars Past ₹282 Cr, Eyes ₹300 Cr Mark
Highlights
Mahavatar Narsimha enters Day 27 at the box office with ₹282 Cr worldwide. The film stays strong in Hindi belts and regional markets, now eyeing the ₹300 Cr milestone.
Mahavatar Narsimha kept its run going on Day 27. The film earned ₹1.75 Cr net in India across all languages. Collections have slowed, but the overall numbers remain strong.
Box Office Report (27 Days):
- India Net: ₹217.10 Cr
- India Gross: ₹258.50 Cr
- Overseas: ₹23.50 Cr
- Worldwide Total: ₹282.00 Cr
The film has already crossed ₹200 Cr net in India. It is now moving closer to the ₹300 Cr worldwide mark.
In Hindi, occupancy stayed between 10–14%. Cities like Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad showed better trends. In Telugu states, evening and night shows kept the momentum alive, especially in Bengaluru and Vizag.
After four weeks, Mahavatar Narsimha is still holding well. Strong Hindi belt numbers and steady regional support are driving its success. The next few days will decide if it can touch ₹300 Cr worldwide.
