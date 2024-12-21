Mahesh Babu’s Voiceover in Mufasa: The Lion King Captivates Hyderabad Fans with Adorable Recreated Moments

Live
Just In
Mahesh Babu's voiceover in Mufasa: The Lion King has taken Hyderabad by storm, with fans recreating iconic moments and flooding social media with love.
Hyderabad, 21 December 2024 Hyderabad is captivated by Mahesh Babu's narration in the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King, and moviegoers are playing out iconic sequences throughout the city. Theatregoers have been mesmerised by the actor's unique voice, and the fervour has extended to social media, where fans have been imaginatively expressing their love for the celebrity.
A fan's adorable video of their cat performing the well-known Simba scene from the movie poster went viral, causing other fans to chuckle and cheer. The creativity didn't stop there, as social media has been sharing Mahesh Babu's fan art and cutouts of him in the role of Mufasa, proving the actor's immense popularity in Hyderabad and beyond.
The moviegoing experience has become a joyous festival as the crowds in theatres have been equally electrified, cheering and dancing for Mahesh Babu. The tremendous reaction demonstrates the actor's enormous fan base and the strong emotional bond that fans have with him, particularly in his portrayal of Mufasa.
The recent news is highlighting this incredible response, highlighting Mahesh Babu's impact on regional film. Along with the English, Hindi, and Tamil versions, Hyderabad and other locations are now showing the Telugu-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. The actor's participation has surely bolstered the movie's popularity and solidified his status as a popular character in Indian cinema.