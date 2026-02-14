Malavika Mohanan shares BTS clips to reaffirm she performed her own stunts in ‘The Raja Saab’

Hyderabad: Actress Malavika Mohanan has addressed speculation surrounding her action sequences in director Maruthi’s horror comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead. Responding to online claims that a body double performed her stunts, the actress shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos to demonstrate that she executed the action sequences herself.

Taking to her X timeline, Malavika clarified that while a stunt double was present on set, she personally carried out her action scenes. She noted that a photograph of a stunt artiste—who served as her double during the film—had been circulating online, leading to confusion about her involvement in the stunts.

Explaining her stance, the actress said she takes on action roles because she genuinely enjoys them. Describing herself as sporty from a young age, she stated that she relishes physically challenging roles and the opportunity to learn new skills.

Malavika further elaborated on the role of stunt doubles in film production. She pointed out that stunt doubles are typically present even when actors perform their own stunts, as they rehearse complex sequences under the supervision of the action director. In cases where a shot is deemed too risky, professionals step in to ensure safety and proper execution. However, she maintained that she performed the final shots of her action sequences in the film.

Concluding her post, the actress shared additional BTS footage of herself performing the stunts and expressed gratitude towards her stunt double for guidance and training.

It may be recalled that nearly a month ago, Malavika had posted another BTS clip from a fight sequence in the film, expressing her enthusiasm for action scenes. She had remarked that women are seldom given opportunities to perform action in films, adding that she thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Her earlier post received widespread appreciation from fans, many of whom praised her performance in the film.