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‘Mamma Mia’ from ‘Feel Good’ brings a youthful romantic vibe

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The track is composed by Sandilya Pisapati, sung by Tushara Nilaya and Sandilya Pisapati and written by Kadali Satyanarayana.

‘Mamma Mia’ from ‘Feel Good’ brings a youthful romantic vibe
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‘Mamma Mia’ from ‘Feel Good’ brings a youthful romantic vibe

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The creators of Feel Good, an upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, have released a new romantic track called ‘Mamma Mia’. The track features Suchiith and Aditi Tripathi in which the song is upbeat and full of life. The lyrics are young and fun and are sung to catchy music.

The track is composed by Sandilya Pisapati, sung by Tushara Nilaya and Sandilya Pisapati and written by Kadali Satyanarayana. It uses modern words like ‘Vibe’, ‘Sync’, ‘Trend’ and ‘Hype’ to make it sound trendy and appealing to those who enjoy this kind of genre.

Written, directed and edited by Dayanandh, the film is produced by Suchiith under the Vishwarupa Films banner. Key roles include Ravuri Priyanka, Likith, Randhir Vasudev, Saiphani and Divya Mohan.

The film is currently in post-production and will soon be available to view. The team hope that this new track will create more excitement around the romantic entertainer.

Suhas Sistu
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Suhas Sistu

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Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

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Feel Good MovieMamma Mia SongSuchiithAditi TripathiTelugu Cinema
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