Mammootty's Bramayugam to be screened at the Academy Museum: 'Another moment of pride'

Mammootty's "Bramayugam" has been selected as the only Indian film to be showcased at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The horror thriller will be screened on February 12, 2026, as part of the museum’s “Where the Forest Meets the Sea: Folklore from Around the World” series.

Sharing the exciting announcement with the netizens on social media, the Mollywood heartthrob penned, "Excited to share that #Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s “Where the Forest Meets the Sea” film series in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026(Sparkle emoji) @academymuseum (sic)."

"Another moment of pride for the entire team behind #Bramayugam ! (Sparkle emoji) #Bramayugam starring @mammootty...Written & Directed by @rahul_madking...Produced By @chakdyn @sash041075...Banner @allnightshifts @studiosynot," he added.

"Bramayugam" has been produced by Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Few days back, Mammootty also bagged the Kerala State Award for 'Best Actor' for his performance in "Bramayugam".

Expressing his delight, the Malayalam sensation dedicated the award to the viewers, who embraced Kodumon Potti (Mammootty's character in the film) with utmost love.

Mammootty took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and congratulated all the winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards.

The 'Bheeshma Parvam' actor wrote, "Heartfelt congrats to Shamla Hamza, Asif, Tovino, Soubin, Sidharth, Jyothirmayi, Lijo Mol, Darshana, Chidambaram, and the entire teams of 'Manjummel Boys', 'Bougainvillea', 'Premalu' and all other winners of the Kerala State Awards (sic)."

Thanking the 'Bramayugam' team, Mammootty added, "A big thanks to the entire team of #Bramayugam for gifting me such a memorable outing. Humbly dedicating this accolade to the audience who embraced Kodumon Potti with so much love."

The second installment to Rahul Sadasivan's horror cinematic universe after "Bhoothakaalam" (2022), also features Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in crucial roles, along with others.