Man Singh on So Long Valley: “Crime Thrillers Are Reflections of Our Society”

Director-actor Man Singh is making waves with his upcoming Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley, a film that not only promises gripping storytelling but also carries a powerful societal message. In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, he opened up about his creative process, the philosophy he brings to his sets, and why So Long Valley is more than just a genre film; it’s a commentary on human behavior and the world we live in.

On the Pressure of Making a Thriller in Today’s World

“There wasn’t pressure in the conventional sense,” Man Singh explains. “But yes, today’s audience is broad and deeply exposed to international content. That pushes us to work harder and create stories that feel organic, grounded, and emotionally engaging. From the start, when we began work on the screenplay, we focused on natural storytelling, something that would feel more like reality than fiction.”

He also credits his co-writer for helping shape the screenplay to reflect today’s complex social fabric.

On His Directing Philosophy and Working with Actors

As a director, Man Singh is clear about one thing, actors need freedom to truly become their characters. “If you tie actors down or put them under stress, their creative liberty is lost. I don’t believe in telling actors to ‘act’. I tell them to live the character, enjoy the process, and play it out in front of the camera. That’s where the magic happens.”

He also believes in maintaining a healthy and balanced environment on set. “Just like we get weekends off in the corporate world, I allow my crew to take a proper break after intense schedules. It keeps the mind fresh and the performance sharp.”

The Director, The Pilot, The Collaborator

“I see myself as the pilot of the ship,” he says. “Yes, the final call is mine, but filmmaking is not a one-man show. It’s teamwork. I always encourage creative input. I absorb good advice like a sponge, if it fits the story, I absolutely use it.”

Man Singh draws inspiration from his mentor, the late Pandit Satyadev Dubey, who taught him one of his most important life lessons: "An actor is only an actor when he stops acting and starts living the role." That belief continues to guide both his acting and directing approach.

On the Social Layers of So Long Valley

While So Long Valley is positioned as a crime thriller, Man Singh emphasizes that it’s not just about suspense, it’s about introspection. “Crime is not always premeditated. Many incidents stem from sudden emotional outbursts, a moment of road rage, a small disagreement that spirals into violence. These are things we’ve all seen around us. This film tries to hold a mirror to those moments.”

One of the film’s central themes is also the ongoing and often unspoken battle of egos between genders. “There’s a line in the film that really stays with me. The male ego is hurt when a woman counters him, and the female ego is hurt when a man questions her. These reactions lead to conflict, sometimes tragically. So Long Valley explores that emotional and psychological space.”

Man Singh believes that the film will leave audiences with a valuable takeaway-pause, breathe, and think before reacting. “Most big disasters can be avoided with just five minutes of calm,” he says.

With So Long Valley, Man Singh delivers more than just a gripping cinematic experience, he invites viewers to reflect, question, and perhaps even heal. As both a storyteller and a social observer, his voice is one that’s rooted in empathy, realism, and the hope for a more understanding world.