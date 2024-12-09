Manchu Family Feud Escalates: Manchu Manoj Files Police Complaint After Alleged Attack at Pahadi Sharif

Manchu Manoj has lodged a formal complaint at the Pahadi Sharif police station, alleging that he was brutally attacked at his home in Jalpalli, Hyderabad, on December 9, 2024. According to Manoj's statement, the assault occurred in the presence of his father, Manchu Mohan Babu, and his wife. The attacker, identified as Vinay, who is associated with Vidyaniketan Schools, was allegedly part of a group that severely beat Manoj, leaving him injured. The actor sought medical treatment, with hospital records and scans backing his claims of physical harm.

This incident has added another dramatic chapter to the ongoing Manchu Family War, which has been making headlines in Telugu news. Despite earlier attempts at reconciliation, the feud between Manchu Manoj and his father, Manchu Mohan Babu, has continued to escalate. On December 9, 2024, Manchu Lakshmi, a member of the family, visited the Jalpalli farmhouse in an attempt to mediate, but tensions remained high.

The dispute, which has been widely covered in Telugu Latest News outlets, raises questions about whether other members of the Manchu family, like Mohan Babu or Vishnu, will also file complaints against Manoj. This ongoing saga has caught the attention of Telangana News sources, further fueling the controversy within the family. As the situation unfolds, fans and media outlets are closely monitoring any new Telugu Latest Updates or viral developments related to the incident.