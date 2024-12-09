Live
- Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Faces Death Threats; Investigation Launched
- Kerala Government Assures Transparency In SDRF Audit Amid High Court Concerns
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticizes Centre Over Wayanad Landslide Response
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Initiates 'Toyota Youth Connect' Program to Strengthen Skilling Ecosystem in Karnataka
- SEC Moves To Consolidate Civil Cases Against Adani And Azure Power's Cabanes
- Rajasthan CM announces the World’s first Zinc Park by Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc
- KLH Students Lead the Way in Community Transformation through EPICS Program
- Yamaha Hosted over 15K Fans & Riding Enthusiasts at Delhi Comic Con
- Legal Trouble for Amaran: Student Demands ₹1.1 Crore Over Misused Phone Number
- India Emerges as a Global Investment Magnet, Poised to Attract a Share of $36 Trillion in Principal Investor Capital Focused on Infrastructure, Green Energy, and Private Markets
Just In
Manchu Family Feud Escalates: Manchu Manoj Files Police Complaint After Alleged Attack at Pahadi Sharif
Manchu Manoj files a complaint at Pahadi Sharif police station, alleging an attack at his home amid the ongoing Manchu family feud. Investigation underway.
Manchu Manoj has lodged a formal complaint at the Pahadi Sharif police station, alleging that he was brutally attacked at his home in Jalpalli, Hyderabad, on December 9, 2024. According to Manoj's statement, the assault occurred in the presence of his father, Manchu Mohan Babu, and his wife. The attacker, identified as Vinay, who is associated with Vidyaniketan Schools, was allegedly part of a group that severely beat Manoj, leaving him injured. The actor sought medical treatment, with hospital records and scans backing his claims of physical harm.
This incident has added another dramatic chapter to the ongoing Manchu Family War, which has been making headlines in Telugu news. Despite earlier attempts at reconciliation, the feud between Manchu Manoj and his father, Manchu Mohan Babu, has continued to escalate. On December 9, 2024, Manchu Lakshmi, a member of the family, visited the Jalpalli farmhouse in an attempt to mediate, but tensions remained high.
The dispute, which has been widely covered in Telugu Latest News outlets, raises questions about whether other members of the Manchu family, like Mohan Babu or Vishnu, will also file complaints against Manoj. This ongoing saga has caught the attention of Telangana News sources, further fueling the controversy within the family. As the situation unfolds, fans and media outlets are closely monitoring any new Telugu Latest Updates or viral developments related to the incident.