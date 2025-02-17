Manchu Manoj joins Chandragiri Jallikattu festival, receives grand welcome

Actor Manchu Manoj made a striking appearance as the special guest at the vibrant Jallikattu festival held in Chandragiri, Tirupati. The festival saw an overwhelming response from fans of TDP, Janasena, and NTR, who welcomed the star with fireworks, drumbeats, and colorful processions. The event was further enriched by the grand parade of beautifully decorated cattle, adding to the festive spirit.

Expressing his happiness at being part of the traditional celebration, Manchu Manoj spoke about the historical and cultural significance of Jallikattu. He stated, “This festival has been a proud tradition in Chandragiri for the past 20 years, dating back to the British era. Unlike Tamil Nadu’s intense Jallikattu, the festival here is rooted in devotion and deep respect for cattle. It brings people together, beyond caste and political affiliations.”

Manoj also appreciated the local authorities for ensuring a safe and orderly event, urging the youth to cooperate with the police for a peaceful celebration. He extended his gratitude to TDP, Janasena, and NTR fans for their grand welcome and unwavering support, making the event even more special.

With its blend of tradition, devotion, and festivity, the Chandragiri Jallikattu festival continues to be a symbol of unity and cultural pride.