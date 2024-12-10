Manchu Vishnu Arrives in Hyderabad from Dubai Amid Family Controversy

Recent developments in the Manchu family have caught widespread attention. Manchu Manoj filed a complaint, alleging that he was attacked by a group of thugs. On the other hand, Mohan Babu has lodged a complaint against his son Manoj and daughter-in-law Mounika. Based on Mohan Babu’s complaint, the police have filed charges against Manoj and Mounika under sections 329 and 351. Additionally, the police have registered a case following Manoj's own complaint, in which he claims there is a threat to his life from his family members.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu, who recently returned to Hyderabad from Dubai, went directly from the airport to Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpally. It remains uncertain how these developments would have unfolded had Vishnu not come back. There are growing speculations that Vishnu could be the mastermind behind these ongoing conflicts. Social media posts suggest that Vishnu is exploiting the family property while keeping his father unaware. Manchu Manoj has voiced similar concerns, asking, who is truly using the family and property, and who is misusing it?

Manoj has stated that he has built his career independently from the beginning and has made films on his own. He also mentioned that he has worked on many family films without taking any payment, adding that he has never taken any money or discussed property transfers until now. The big question is: Will Vishnu respond to these developments? Will he address the media? Only time will tell. At the airport, Vishnu remarked that such issues are common in every family and that they will be resolved soon.

What does Manchu Lakshmi have to say about all of this? Why has Manchu Manoj’s mother remained silent? These questions are also being widely discussed on social media.