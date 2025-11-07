Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja Film Earns ₹14.41 Crore in First Week

Ravi Teja’s new movie Mass Jathara is doing okay in theatres.

In six days, it made about ₹14.33 crore in India. On Day 7 (November 7, 2025), it earned ₹0.08 crore. The total collection is now ₹14.41 crore.

The movie started well with ₹3.1 crore on Friday and ₹4.2 crore on Saturday, but the earnings went down after Sunday.

About the Movie

Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.

It is produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, and Sithara Entertainments.

The movie stars Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, and Naresh.