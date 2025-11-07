Live
- How Adani's Rs 30,000 crore Bhagalpur power project will change Bihar's fortunes forever
- Mahesh Manjrekar, Dilip Prabhavalkar-starrer ‘Dashavatar’ to premiere from November 14
- 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram Celebrated in Hyderabad with Police Commissioner
- ‘I was screaming in my head’: Weatherald on Test call-up for Ashes opener
- Kurnool bus tragedy: Travel bus owner arrested and released on bail
- Delhi Airport Flight Delays Caused By Technical Glitch, Not Cyber Attack: IT Ministry
- 'Bihar Doesn't Want A Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'Jungle Raj' In Aurangabad Rally
- South Korea: 3 killed, 2 feared dead, 2 unaccounted for in power plant collapse
- Prashant Kishor Attributes Bihar's Record Turnout To Two Key Factors
- Watch: The Girlfriend Movie Trailer, Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Emotional Film
Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja Film Earns ₹14.41 Crore in First Week
Highlights
Ravi Teja’s movie Mass Jathara collected ₹14.41 crore in India after seven days. The film had a strong opening but slowed down later in the week.
Ravi Teja’s new movie Mass Jathara is doing okay in theatres.
In six days, it made about ₹14.33 crore in India. On Day 7 (November 7, 2025), it earned ₹0.08 crore. The total collection is now ₹14.41 crore.
The movie started well with ₹3.1 crore on Friday and ₹4.2 crore on Saturday, but the earnings went down after Sunday.
About the Movie
Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.
It is produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, and Sithara Entertainments.
The movie stars Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, and Naresh.
Next Story