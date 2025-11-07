  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Mass Jathara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ravi Teja Film Earns ₹14.41 Crore in First Week

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s 75th Film with Srileela to Release August 27
x

Mass Jathara Teaser: Ravi Teja’s 75th Film with Srileela to Release August 27

Highlights

Ravi Teja’s movie Mass Jathara collected ₹14.41 crore in India after seven days. The film had a strong opening but slowed down later in the week.

Ravi Teja’s new movie Mass Jathara is doing okay in theatres.

In six days, it made about ₹14.33 crore in India. On Day 7 (November 7, 2025), it earned ₹0.08 crore. The total collection is now ₹14.41 crore.

The movie started well with ₹3.1 crore on Friday and ₹4.2 crore on Saturday, but the earnings went down after Sunday.

About the Movie

Mass Jathara is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.

It is produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikara Studios, and Sithara Entertainments.

The movie stars Ravi Teja, Sree Leela, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, and Naresh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick