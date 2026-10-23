Master Mahendran's 'Pulse' to hit screens on November 20

Chennai: Director Nawin Ghanesh's survival thriller 'Pulse', featuring Master Mahendran in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on November 20 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

T Series South, which is associated with the film, on Friday shared the film's release date poster put out by its makers.

The announcement read, "And the wait is finally over.... We are all set to hit the theatres on November 20th. #Pulse #November20."

The ensemble cast of Pulse features a distinguished line-up including Master Mahendran, Rishika Rajveer, R. V. Udayakumar, Livingston, Kumki Ashwin, Cool Suresh, KPY Sethu and KPY Sarath among others.

The film has been produced by Azhagarraj Jayabalan under the banner of Global Pictures.

Written and directed by Nawin Ghanesh, who had previously helmed the film 'ECHO', Pulse boasts a musical score by Abhishek AR. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Ravi Varma.

The film is being edited by Deepak and Dastha has been assigned the responsibility of choreographing the dance numbers for the film. Art direction for the film has been handled by Natraj. Costumes have been designed by Bharathi and BM Sundar has served as the film's Line Producer.

Sources close to the unit say that 'Pulse' has been conceived as an intense survival thriller that delves into a significant social issue set against the backdrop of government hospitals.

The film has been predominantly shot in Chennai, with key sequences having been filmed in the scenic locales of Pollachi, Sholingur, and Arakkonam.

Sources say that actor Mahendran, who impressed with his performance in Vijay's superhit film 'Master', playing the role of young Bhavani, has gone the extra mile for this film. They claim that with Pulse, he is poised to captivate audiences once again.

The film's music album, comprising three tracks across varied genres, has drawn the attention of T-Series for a noteworthy collaboration.

The film's post-production, sources claim, is nearing completion.



