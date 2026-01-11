Meenakshi Chaudhary calls ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’a fresh festive entertainer

With Sankranthi 2026 around the corner, Anaganaga Oka Raju is shaping up to be one of the season’s most anticipated releases. Starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female protagonist, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. Directed by debutant Mari, with music by Mickey J Meyer, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 14, 2026.

Speaking to the media, Meenakshi Chaudhary described the film as “a refreshing new kind of entertainment” and expressed confidence that it would strike a chord with festive audiences. She revealed that she plays Charulatha, a soft-hearted and pampered young woman from a wealthy family, marking her first full-length comedy role.

Calling the role one of the most challenging of her career, Meenakshi said comedy demands precise timing and rhythm, especially while sharing screen space with Naveen Polishetty. “Working with Naveen feels like attending a film school. His sense of comedy is very unique, and matching that timing was not easy,” she noted.

Meenakshi also spoke fondly about shooting in the Godavari region, praising the hospitality of locals and their deep love for cinema. She added that the film features entertaining mass dance numbers, which were shot in a lively and fun-filled atmosphere.

Highlighting the importance of strong female roles, Meenakshi said Anaganaga Oka Raju presents her in a completely new dimension as an actor. With strong buzz and high expectations, the film is poised to be a major Sankranthi attraction.