Meet Cute Trailer: A Glimpse Of Lovely And Heart Warming Story Of 5 Couples…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani already showed off his mark in the Telugu film industry. Now, his sister Deepthi Ghanta is also making her debut as a director with her upcoming movie 'Meet Cute'. Being a direct OTT release, there are a lot of expectations on it. Unlike regular love or action dramas, it is a concoction of 5 cute stories that are bought together in a form of a cute single tale. Earlier the makers dropped the teaser earlier and showcased a glimpse of this unique story and today they launched the trailer and further raised the expectations bar a notch higher.



Nani launched the trailer of 'Meet Cute' on his Twitter page and sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

This November 25th we are bringing you stories that will put a biggg smile on you ❤️@mail2ganta @SonyLIV @walpostercinema Proudly presenting you #MeetCute Trailer https://t.co/5iHeBR4SOy pic.twitter.com/pP9LTid36q — Nani (@NameisNani) November 18, 2022

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Nani's voice-over, "When two strangers meet accidentally, such cute situations, the conversations that they have, and a memory that will last a lifetime". Through this dialogue, Nani tried to summarise the meaning of the title Meet Cute. Then we witness the small and cute chatting of 5 pairs. The glimpses of their stories and Satyaraj and Rohini's philosophies on life are just excellent. So, we need to wait and watch to witness the connection between these common people to know their stories.

Deepthi Ghanta is helming this movie and it is produced by his brother Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. It has an ensemble cast of Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja.

Meet Cute will stream directly on Sony LIV from25th November, 2022…