Mega Family jets off to London for Ram Charan’s Madame Tussauds wax statue unveiling

The Mega family is on cloud nine as they embark on a special trip to London for a momentous occasion—Ram Charan's wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds. On Monday, Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan, Upasana, their daughter Klin Kaara, and their beloved pet Rhyme were spotted heading to the UK capital for the prestigious event scheduled for May 9.

This honor marks a major milestone for the RRR star, placing him among global icons at the world-renowned wax museum. Expressing his joy earlier, Ram Charan had shared, “It’s great to be a part of Madame Tussauds alongside others who have contributed so much to cinema. As a kid, I never imagined I’d be standing here, part of it, so early in my career.”

In a heartwarming twist, Ram Charan's wax figure will include his pet dog Rhyme, making him the only celebrity other than Queen Elizabeth II to be featured with their pet at Madame Tussauds. “It shows the perfect synergy between my work and my life—Rhyme is a big part of it. This one is special,” said Charan, clearly touched by the thoughtful inclusion.

Following the unveiling in London, his wax figure will be transferred to Madame Tussauds Singapore, further extending his global fan base. Meanwhile, on May 11, the Mega family will attend a grand live orchestra performance of RRR at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the Oscar-winning film with its team and global audience.

It’s a week of pride and celebration for the Mega family, as Ram Charan takes another giant leap on the global stage.