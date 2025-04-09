Megastar Chiranjeevi and Smt. Surekha Rush to Singapore After Pawan Kalyan’s Son Mark Shankar Injured in Fire Accident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s younger son, Mark Shankar, met with a fire accident at his school in Singapore on Tuesday. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs and was also affected by smoke inhalation. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

Upon receiving the news, Pawan Kalyan, his elder brother Megastar Chiranjeevi and Smt. Surekha immediately departed for Singapore late last night to be with Mark and assess his medical condition. Efforts are being made to make sure Mark gets the best medical treatment possible.

At the time of the incident, Pawan Kalyan was on a scheduled tour of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Despite being advised by officials and party leaders to halt the tour, he remained committed to his promise to visit tribal villages in the Manyam region. After completing his tour in Manyam, he returned to Hyderabad and then flew to Singapore.

A detailed medical update on Mark Shankar’s health condition will be released soon. Until then, we request everyone to wish him a speedy and full recovery.