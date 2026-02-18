Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Tribute To Wife Surekha: A Celebration Of Love & An Unbreakable Bond

Chiranjeevi has once again shown that beyond the stardom, he is a man of deep emotion and gratitude. His touching birthday note to his wife, Surekha Konidela, has been winning hearts for its sincerity and warmth.

Their journey, which began on February 20, 1980, has spanned more than four remarkable decades — a journey built on companionship, trust, and unwavering mutual support. In his message, Chiranjeevi described Surekha as the “nucleus of our family,” the one who holds every relationship together with her affection and strength.

He went on to reveal what he calls the real secret behind his success — not awards, not fame, not hard work — but Surekha herself. By carrying family responsibilities with grace and quiet resilience, she gave him the freedom to devote himself fully to cinema. To him, she is not just a partner, but the foundation that has kept his world steady.

Chiranjeevi also expressed how Surekha embraced his parents and siblings as her own, earning love and respect that transcended traditional household roles. From celebrations to crises, she stood at the centre of every moment, anchoring the family with calmness and care.

As her birthday arrives during the week of their wedding anniversary, the Megastar’s words turned even more heartfelt: “I am what I am because of you.”

His post is more than a birthday wish. It is a tribute to 46 years of togetherness — a reminder that behind every legacy lies a silent force of strength. For Chiranjeevi, that force has always been Surekha, the woman who has walked every step of life with him, hand in hand.