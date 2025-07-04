Metro...In Dino Movie Review: Anurag Basu weaves a heartfelt musical with Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sara Ali Khan exploring love in its purest form.

Anurag Basu's latest film, 'Metro... In Dino will be on the big screen. The film, which has been called the spiritual successor to his 2007 hit Life in a... Metro’, is already making people talk thanks to its early social media reviews.

The cast of Metro..In Dino including Aditya Rokpur, Sara Ali Khan, PankajTripathi, Konkona, Sharma Fatima, Sana Sharif, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Gupta. It also follows the love story of several couples who live in a bustling metropolis.

Love stories for all ages

Metro... Metro...

The film weaves four different love stories -- young couples, partners of middle age and older couples -- all set in the rush of city life.

This blend of stories makes it the perfect sequel to 'Life in a... Metro.' What's being said on social media Some viewers were able to see the film ahead of its release, and they shared their opinions on X (formerly twitter). The reviews show that the film has the right emotional impact.

The Times of India Metro...In Dino Movie Review, comparing it to 'Life in a... Metro. The film featured great actors and riveting stories, but Mumbai rain was the star. He takes his fascination with changing relationship dynamics and the perception of love in the Digital Age a step further 18 years later.

The second city brings more of everything -- characters, chaos, songs, and a 2 hour, 42 minute duration. Metro..In Dino, the Anurag Basu directorial, succeeds, despite the sense that the man is making it up as he goes along. Anurag Basu directorial Metro..In Dino informal approach to storytelling, even in times of mourning and depression, feels airy and breezy. Has the availability of more options destroyed everlasting romances? Is the availability of information too much? Has it ruined the romance and mystery surrounding love? Basu attempts to tackle these issues, while ensuring that humour finds a way through the longing and loss."