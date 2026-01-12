Mika Singh pledges 10 acres to support stray dog welfare, makes heartfelt appeal to Supreme Court

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Mika Singh has stepped forward with a compassionate offer to aid the welfare of stray dogs in India amid the ongoing national debate over their management.

In a post on his social media platform, Singh urged the Supreme Court of India to take animal welfare into account while formulating policies around stray dogs. He announced his willingness to donate 10 acres of his own land to establish shelters and welfare facilities dedicated to the care of these animals. His appeal emphasised that while he can provide the land, he hopes for support in mobilising qualified personnel and caregivers to ensure the animals receive proper attention, healthcare and daily care.

Singh wrote on his X account that he “humbly appeals to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to kindly consider refraining from any actions that may adversely affect the welfare of dogs” and confirmed he has “sufficient land… fully prepared to donate 10 acres of land exclusively for the care, shelter, and welfare of dogs.” He added that his only request is assistance in terms of manpower to look after the animals responsibly.

The singer’s announcement comes against the backdrop of a Supreme Court directive issued in November 2025, which instructed all states and union territories to immediately relocate stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals and transport hubs to designated shelters. The court also mandated that the animals be sterilised and vaccinated in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, before relocation.

Mika Singh’s gesture highlights a growing engagement of public figures in animal rights and humane treatment issues, as the country continues to search for balanced solutions that protect both public safety and the well-being of stray animals.