Mika Singh pledges Rs 11 lakh to support Rajpal Yadav amid jail term in cheque bounce case

Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh has announced a financial contribution of Rs 11 lakh to support actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav, who is currently serving a jail term in connection with a long-running cheque bounce and debt case, entertainment industry sources said.

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles in Hindi cinema, surrendered to authorities earlier this month after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for more time to settle outstanding dues nearing Rs 9 crore. The actor was directed to serve a six-month sentence in Tihar Jail after repeated court deadlines to clear the debt were missed.

In a statement shared on social media, Mika Singh said he stood in solidarity with Yadav and was contributing Rs 11 lakh as a gesture of support. He urged others in the film fraternity to come forward and assist the jailed actor during this difficult period, describing the industry as a family that must support its own.

Mika’s contribution adds to a growing wave of support for Rajpal Yadav, with several prominent figures from Bollywood stepping in. Stars including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Guru Randhawa have reportedly extended assistance, while some industry colleagues have offered professional opportunities and advance payments to help the actor manage his financial obligations.

Rajpal’s wife, Radha Yadav, has publicly acknowledged the outpouring of support, expressing gratitude for the backing from his peers at a time when the family is under significant strain.

The case dates back more than a decade to a loan taken by Yadav to finance his directorial debut, which failed commercially and triggered the ongoing legal and financial battle that culminated in his imprisonment earlier this month.