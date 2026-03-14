Milind Soman says Vijay Sethupathi made work comfortable in ‘Kaattaan’, recalls tension-free set

Mumbai: Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has shared his experience of working with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in their upcoming series ‘Kaattaan’, saying the atmosphere on the set remained relaxed and collaborative.

In an exclusive conversation withone of the leading news agencies, Milind said he was drawn to the project not only because of the story and his character but also because of the opportunity to work with Vijay Sethupathi.

“I had liked the story and my character as well, but more than that, I liked the fact that the show was with Vijay Sethupathi,” Milind said.

The actor described Vijay as humble and approachable despite his massive popularity, adding that the superstar’s attitude helped create a comfortable environment for everyone on set.

“Vijay makes everything so comfortable. He’s very accessible and you can talk to him about anything. Even while working within a scene, there is no tension or coldness. He’s just so easy to work with,” he said.

Milind further noted that the collaborative spirit of the entire team made the filming process smooth and enjoyable.

“Everybody wants to collaborate and make something good. Because of that, the environment automatically becomes smooth and easy,” he added.

‘Kaattaan’ is described as a gritty folk-noir crime thriller. In the series, Milind plays Sivettan, a powerful and influential figure within the story’s dark and intense world. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27.

Milind Soman first rose to prominence in the 1990s as one of India’s most celebrated supermodels. He later gained widespread recognition through the television series Captain Vyom and his appearance in Made in India by Alisha Chinai.

On the personal front, Milind is married to Ankita Konwar. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and often share glimpses of their travels and fitness routines on social media.