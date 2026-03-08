Milind Soman urges women to prioritise health at Zydus Pinkathon 2026

New Delhi: Fitness icon and actor Milind Soman attended the Zydus Pinkathon 2026 in New Delhi on Sunday and urged women to prioritise their health and well-being. The event was organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day and witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of women.

Speaking at the event, Soman emphasised that women should take time every day to focus on their own health. He said that when women stay healthy, it benefits the entire family and contributes to building a stronger and healthier society. According to him, self-care is essential not only for personal well-being but also for serving the community effectively.

The eighth edition of the Zydus Pinkathon saw participation from more than 10,000 women who joined the run to promote fitness and raise awareness about women’s health. The event was flagged off by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, who praised the large turnout and encouraged women to continue adopting active lifestyles.

Pinkathon, founded by Soman, has grown into one of India’s largest women-focused fitness movements, encouraging women of all ages to stay active and focus on preventive healthcare. The initiative aims to inspire women to embrace fitness and prioritise their physical and mental well-being.

The event also highlighted the importance of community participation in promoting healthier lifestyles among women across the country.