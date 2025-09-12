Mirai Movie Review: Teja Sajja Shines in a Grand Fantasy Adventure

Story

Years ago, after witnessing the aftermath of the Kalinga war, Emperor Ashoka buried the secret of eternity in nine books of the sages and passed them onto his nine most loyal protectors. It’s the year 2000 and Ambica (Shriya Saran), a seer in possession of the ninth book, predicts the arrival of Mahabir Lama aka The Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), a power-hungry psychopath who will stop at nothing to find the books and possess immortality. In a twist of fate, Ambica’s actions set the stage for Vedha Prajapathi (Teja Sajja), a playboy orphan from Hyderabad to cross paths with her as a descendant of one of the chosen sages. Teja Sajja fantasy adventure film few hours are filled with more questions: Will Vedha step up to the challenge and take on Mahabir? Are the nine books all they’re hyped up to be? What’s Mahabir’s real motivation in finding the books? Who is Vibha (Ritika Nayak) and what role does she play in all of this? Most importantly, what is Mirai — a book or a concept? All these questions, and more, are answered when good fights evil in the ultimate battle between light and darkness where mythology meets a modern-day setting.

Highlights

We have to start off by congratulating as a Teja Sajja Mirai review for keeping his stellar form going from Hanu-Man. It’s like he knew the weight of the audience’s expectations but he didn’t let it get to him. Teja Sajja Mirai performance shows up in this film like a seasoned star, oozing style and grace. His performance is both riveting and arresting. Mirai movie standout moments when he effortlessly switches between the two personas of his character is commendable.

Drawbacks

Mirai Telugu movie review: The first half is a little trope-y. It’s a recipe that we’re used to by now and it’s easy to predict what’s to come. However, the snappy screenplay does well to keep things from feeling too long. The second half on the other hand raises the stakes and has much more to offer.