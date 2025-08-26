  • Menu
Mirai Movie Trailer Releasing on August 28 | Action-Adventure Film to Hit Theaters on September 12

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, is set to release on September 12.

Mirai is an action-adventure movie starring young hero Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj. The film is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad under People Media Factory. The movie’s release date was changed from September 5 to September 12.

The makers announced that the Mirai trailer will be released on August 28. A new poster shows Teja Sajja holding a strong stick and Manchu Manoj with a sharp sword. Both are ready to fight, creating excitement among fans. The teaser and the song released earlier were well received.

In the movie, Teja Sajja plays a powerful warrior. Ritika Nayak is the heroine, and Manchu Manoj plays the villain. Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram have important roles.

The music is composed by Goura Hari. Mirai will release in eight languages in 2D and 3D formats on September 12. The Hindi version is released by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.



