Mirai Trailer Out Now: Teja Sajja's Mythical Superhero Saga Hits Screens on Sept 12, 2025

The trailer for Teja Sajja’s new movie Mirai was released on Thursday. It gives fans a first look at the action, story, and visuals.

The film will be released worldwide on September 12, 2025. Manchu Manoj plays the villain. The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. The cast also includes Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Mirai is about a young man, played by Teja Sajja, who becomes a superhero. He goes on a thrilling journey full of action and adventure.