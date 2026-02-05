Mirzapur Heads to Cinemas: OTT Gang War Saga Gets a Theatrical Release

Mirzapur, one of the first Indian streaming services success stories will make its last outing on the big screen. Directed by Vikash Bahl, Amazon’s Mirzapur the Movie takes the gritty tale forward, post-season 3. In theatres on September 4 this year, the makers announced on Thursday.

Posting a film poster on Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment announced the release date for Pankaj Tripathi Mirzapur will be September 4. In the poster, we see SUVs lined up on a winding road. Overlaid on the image are the film’s title and release date. “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch # Mirzapur big screen release at your nearest theatres on 4th September,” the caption read.

Starring the fan favourites from Mirzapur season 3 — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal), the movie also brings back Mirzapur’s Munna Tripathi played by Divyenndu from the dead. Joining the star cast are Ravi Kishan. Vikrant Massey, who played Babloo Pandit in season 1 is also missing from the list and has reportedly been replaced with Jitendra Kumar.

Filming has wrapped on Mirzapur the Movie and it’s currently in post-production. Mirzapur tells the story of gang rivalry, revenge, and ambition set in Uttar Pradesh’s titular small town. It is one of the most popular OTT franchises from India.

Mirzapur the Movie is produced by Amazon MGM Studios; Excel Entertainment presents. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.