‘Miss Burkha’ gets honoured at 9th Indian World Film Festival 2025

Miss Burkha, a powerful and thought-provoking short film directed by Parag Chaudhari and produced by Ruve Creations, has been honoured with the prestigious Honorary Jury Mention at the 9th Indian World Film Festival 2025, organised by Mini Box Office in Hyderabad.

The film narrates the compelling journey of Muskan, a young Muslim woman striving to break societal norms within a tradition-bound college. Determined to deliver a speech at the Shiv Jayanti event, she faces resistance, particularly from class representative Swaraj. However, Muskan's unwavering resolve sees her deliver a powerful address on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s principles of unity and equality, resonating across religious and cultural boundaries, inspiring positive change.

Featuring Vinisha Kulkarni as Muskan and Parag Chaudhari in pivotal roles, the film's technical crew includes Kunal Mahajan as Director of Photography & Editor and Raj Prakash as Music Director. The project is produced by Amol Redij and Jaya Nair under the banner of Ruve Creations, with Redij also serving as the Executive Producer.

Commenting on the recognition, producer Amol Redij stated, “Our goal was to present a simple yet impactful story that fosters unity without sounding preachy. This award validates our belief in meaningful storytelling.”

The Honorary Jury Mention has significantly enhanced the visibility of Miss Burkha, allowing it to reach a wider audience of filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts. Encouraged by this recognition, Ruve Creations, in collaboration with Parag Chaudhari Films, is set to embark on a new series titled Chattrapati: Not for Sale, further exploring themes of social justice and inclusivity.