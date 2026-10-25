Mithila Palkar calls Little Things 'the gift that keeps giving' as the show turns 10

Mumbai: Actress Mithila Palkar called her show 'Little Things' 'the gift that keeps giving' as the show completed 10 years since its release on Sunday.

She expressed her gratitude for getting so much love for 'Little Things' even after such a long time.

Sharing some fond memories from the beloved drama, Mithila wrote on her account, "10 years ago, on this day, the first episode of this show released. And 10 years later, even today, we are so lucky to be able to soak in the love and bask in the glory of this little labour of love called #LittleThings - the gift that keeps giving (red heart emoji) Do you have a favourite episode or season? Tell to us! (sic)"

Mithila's co-star, Dhruv Sehgal, took to the comment section and penned, "Wow ten years @mipalkarofficial! Lucky to have been part of this show and the team. A show made from love and friendship. Favourite episode(s) bed and breakfast, vertical housing, rectangles and senior citizens."

Actress Mahima Makwana also commented, "It’s one of my most favourite shows!! Kavuuu and Dhruv are all heart"

The romantic comedy series has been created by Dhruv Sehgal.

With Mithila as Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv as Dhruv Vats, 'Little Things' also stars Abhishek Bhalerao as Murthy, Navni Parihar as Ila Kulkarni, (Kavya's mother), and Rishi Deshpande as Satish Kulkarni (Kavya's father), along with others.

Made under the direction of Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun, the show talks about a live-in couple from Mumbai - Kavya Kulkarni (Palkar) and Dhruv Vats. The series sheds light on their everyday life and the shifting dynamics of their relationship.

The primary season of 'Little Things' premiered on the official YouTube channel of Dice Media from 25 October 2016, to 22 November 2016. Later on, streaming giant Netflix obtained the franchise. The second season premiered on the OTT platform on 5 October 2018, followed by season three on 9 November 2019.

The fourth and final season of the series was released on 15 October 2021.



