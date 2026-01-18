Mohanlal to grace finale of 64th State School Arts Festival in Thrissur

Thrissur: Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal will attend the grand finale of the 64th State School Arts Festival in Kerala as the chief guest on Sunday, adding star appeal to the concluding celebrations of the state’s largest cultural event for students.

The valedictory ceremony, scheduled to begin at 4 pm in Thrissur, will be inaugurated by the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan. The festival, hosted this year in Thrissur, is drawing to a close after several days of vibrant performances, intense competition and large-scale public participation.

As the event reaches its final stage, only eight competitions remain, setting up a tense finish in the race for the prestigious Golden Cup. The points table reflects how closely contested this year’s festival has been, with Kannur currently leading with 990 points.

Host district Thrissur is in second place with 983 points, followed closely by Palakkad with 982 points. Kozhikode, which had earlier held the second position, has slipped to fourth with 981 points. With just a few points separating the top four districts, the outcome remains wide open.

Festival officials said the remaining events could significantly alter the rankings, as schools battle fiercely for every point. Observers believe the winner may only be decided in the final moments of the competition.

While northern districts are attempting to maintain their dominance, teams from central and southern Kerala are mounting determined challenges, adding to the suspense on the concluding day.

Adding an emotional note to the festival, students from Vellarmala School in Wayanad, who are recovering from the trauma of a devastating landslide in their region, participated in the Vanchippattu (boat song) competition on Saturday. Their performance was widely praised as a powerful symbol of resilience.

As the final events unfold and the closing ceremony approaches, anticipation remains high across Kerala, with students, teachers and parents eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year’s champions.