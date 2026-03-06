Mohanveena Receives Historic Patent After 78 Years: A Milestone for Indian Musical Heritage

KOLKATA 6th March 2026: A landmark judgement achieved in the history of Indian classical instruments and intellectual property as “Mohanveena” - the first musical instrument created in Independent India in April 1948 - has officially been granted a patent in March 2026. The patent was secured by the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Pandit Joydeep Mukherjee, a dedicated exponent and torch bearer of the Senia Shahjehanpur Gharana, marking a 78-year journey from the instrument’s inception to its formal legal recognition of Intellectual Property Rights.

A legacy reclaimed

Created in 1948 by the legendary sarod maestro Sangeetacharya Pandit Radhika Mohan Maitra, the “Mohanveena” was invented to bridge the gap between the rhythmic versatility of the Sarod and the deep, resonant tonality of the Veena and Sursingar. Pt. Maitra started conceptualizing from 1943 onwards and in April 1948 the instrument was born in independent India. While the name “Mohanveena” sometimes is associated with a modified slide guitar, the original and traditional 1948 version is a distinct, independent, totally different fretless musical instrument. with no western influence at all.

It was first performed in All India Radio in June 1948 through a live broadcast from Akashvani New Delhi. It was officially named “Mohanveena” in June 1948 by Thakur Jaidev Singh, the then Chief Producer of All India Radio, in honor of its creator’s middle name (Radhika Mohan Maitra).

The Road to 2026

Despite its historical significance and its status as a heritage instrument, the original and traditional Mohanveena remained without formal patent protection for almost eight decades. Joydeep Mukherjee, a grand-disciple of Pt. Maitra, has spent almost 20 years on a mission to revive and preserve the instruments of his lineage. He was even appreciated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 for his revival works of rare instruments. “This is not just a patent for an instrument, it is an absolute victory of India’s Musical Identity,” says Pt. Mukherjee while announcing the patent. “The Mohanveena was the first gift of the Independent India to the world of music. By securing this patent, even though if its 2026 now, we ensure that Pt. Radhika

Mohan Maitra’s technical innovations and the instruments’ authentic design are protected for future generations”, Mukherjee continued. It is to be noted that apart from the Mohanveena, Pt. Maitra’s other two creations “Dil Bahar” & “Nabadeepa” has also received patent recently in December 2025.

The Birth & rebirth of a new sound

The patented instrument features a unique construction where the goat skin over the soundbox of a sarod is replaced by a wooden top, and the flat bridge is adapted from the Sursingar or Surbahar. This allows for a deeper sustain and “Been-baaj” (veena-style) resonance that was previously impossible on a standard sarod. The recognition comes at a time of renewed interest in indigenous Indian craftsmanship. With this patent, the Mohanveena joins the club of other rare instruments like the Seni Rabab, Sursingar and Sur-Rabab which was being made mainstream from the brink of extinction through the Herculean work of Pt. Mukherjee.