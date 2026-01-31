Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor radiates elegance as she flaunts her baby bump at Mumbai event

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her second child, was recently spotted at a public event in Mumbai, where she gracefully flaunted her adorable baby bump. The glowing mom-to-be looked radiant as she posed for the cameras, winning hearts with her calm demeanour and effortless style.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, Sonam is seen dressed in a fitted black off-shoulder gown that beautifully accentuated her baby bump. Keeping her look elegant and understated, the actress opted for minimal makeup and paired the outfit with statement earrings, allowing her pregnancy glow to take centre stage.

Sonam appeared extremely mindful while walking at the event and was often seen gently holding her baby bump in a protective and affectionate manner. She smiled warmly as she interacted with people and acknowledged the paparazzi, exuding confidence and serenity.

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor officially announced her second pregnancy on November 20 last year. Taking to social media, the actress shared a striking picture of herself dressed in a hot-pink pure wool suit with oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved silhouette. In the image, she was seen lovingly cradling her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the post simply yet powerfully: “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, in August 2022.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind. The actress, daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut with Bhansali’s romantic drama Saawariya in 2007, which also marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and featured Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.